Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sakeya from Atlanta

Happy Friday!

In anticipation of Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Brunch Edition in Atlanta. we will be showcasing fly Bombshells/Bombers this week. Make sure to purchase your tickets to the event happening on Saturday, Dec. 2nd at SOHO Atlanta.

Today’s Bombshell is Sakeya from Atlanta.

She writes, “Sakeya is a 2 time bombshell of the day. She is a stylist, blogger and Editor At Large for Kontrol Homme Magazine. I would describe my style as Fly Girl Chic.”

View more looks below:

Such sassy style! Love the prints!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @sakeyadagreat or @fly_girl_fashion.

What do you think?

