Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sade from the Bronx

Today’s Bombshell is Sade from the Bronx.

She writes, “My style is: bold, eclectic, and effortlessly trendy.”

“I’d say my style is effortlessly chic. I love to wear bold and colorful statement pieces to draw attention! When I’m shopping I usually go for the pieces that I think most people wouldn’t wear; something that’s going make me stand out. I live for a great print!”

“I’m always looking for a good deal so I shop everywhere from: H&M, Zara, Banana Republic, Forever 21 to K/lab (by Kohl’s), Mandee’s, and thrift shops.”

“Most recently, I’ve been drawing alot of my inspiration from Instagram. I look at how my fashion friends and bloggers pair pieces together and I add my “Sade” twist to it.”

