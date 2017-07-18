Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sade from the Bronx

Today’s Bombshell is Sade from the Bronx.
She writes, “My style is: bold, eclectic, and effortlessly trendy.”
“I’d say my style is effortlessly chic. I love to wear bold and colorful statement pieces to draw attention! When I’m shopping I usually go for the pieces that I think most people wouldn’t wear; something that’s going make me stand out. I live for a great print!”
“I’m always looking for a good deal so I shop everywhere from: H&M, Zara, Banana Republic, Forever 21 to K/lab (by Kohl’s), Mandee’s, and thrift shops.”
“Most recently, I’ve been drawing alot of my inspiration from Instagram. I look at how my fashion friends and bloggers pair pieces together and I add my “Sade” twist to it.”
View more pics below:
Love your pieces and color schemes Sade!
To learn more about this bombshell visit her Instagram @sadesolomon and website beyondthepulpit.tv.
What do you think?
