Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Reeci from Fairfax, VA

Happy Tuesday!
Today’s Bombshell is Reeci from Fairfax, VA.
She writes, “My style ranges from edgy to casual to chic (or a mix). But no matter what, I always aim to look effortless and feel comfortable with what I’m wearing!
“Like many women, I also let my budget define my style as well. My goal is to pull together budget-friendly pieces to show women that you CAN look chic (and expensive) for cheap!”
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.