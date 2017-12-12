Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Reeci from Fairfax, VA

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Bombshell is Reeci from Fairfax, VA.

She writes, “My style ranges from edgy to casual to chic (or a mix). But no matter what, I always aim to look effortless and feel comfortable with what I’m wearing!

“Like many women, I also let my budget define my style as well. My goal is to pull together budget-friendly pieces to show women that you CAN look chic (and expensive) for cheap!”

“I get inspired by SO many fashion bloggers but if I had to pick one it would be InStyle magazine’s Beauty Editor-at-large, Kahlana Barfield. She masters the art of mixing dressy pieces with super casual pieces. She can literally pull off anything!!”

