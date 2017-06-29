Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Rasheedah from New Jersey

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s stylish Bombshell is Rasheedah from South Orange, New Jersey.

She writes, “I am a fashion and lifestyle blogger. In addition to balancing a full-time and part-time job, being a mom and entrepreneur, I know how to turn moderate into fashionable while keeping life’s priorities intact.”

“I would have to say when it comes to my style it’s pretty versatile and based off my mood for that day. So I would have say style definitely ranges from day to day.”

“My favorite quote is by Rachael Zoe “Style is saying who you are without having to speak” and every time I step out I make sure my style does just that.”

I’m feelin’ your versatility Rasheedah!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @itsrah.b

What do you think of Rasheeda?

