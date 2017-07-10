Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Prisca from Atlanta

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell bring’s in pops of colors to kick off the week. Behold, Prisca from Atlanta.

She writes, “My name is Prisca and I am a DIY style blogger. I create and refashion shoes, handbags, clothes and much more, and I am super excited to enter for a chance to be featured as a #fashionbombshelloftheday.”

“My style is very simple in nature with the right amount of color element that creates a fun/beautiful look.”

“Details and statement pieces are two factors that really rules my aesthetics.”

“I love to photograph my style behind objects/spaces with strong colors to maintain a minimal look.”

Thanks Prisca! I’m diggin’ your vibrant selections! Your shoes and handbags are everything too! To learn more about this Bombshell visit Prisca on Instgram @thestyleminimalist and on her blog fabpieces.tv

