Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Porscha

Happy Hump Day! 

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Porscha from Pennsauken, NJ.

She writes, “I would describe my style as “in the moment.””

“My style ultimately depends on how I am feeling at that present time. I would say that I am very simple and laid back. I am very curvy so I personally like to express myself comfortably while making a statement. Since I am very simple I like to incorporate a pop of color in my outfit or hues in my photos.” 

View more looks below:

Love your poised looks! Very minimal and chic!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @styleoncurve

What do you think?

What do you think of Porscha from Pennsauken, NJ?

 
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

