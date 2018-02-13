Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Pe’a from New York

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Pe’a Monique from NY, NY.

She writes, “I describe my personal style as Chill. I hate to be dressed up. I wear casual basics with a key item like a dope jacket or shoe to make a statement and bring my look together. I also chose cool cuts, shapes, or prints to give a look as well. Always little effort and never overdone.”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @pea.monique or on her website styleoneeighty.com

