Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Pe’a from New York

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Pe’a Monique from NY, NY.
She writes, “I describe my personal style as Chill. I hate to be dressed up. I wear casual basics with a key item like a dope jacket or shoe to make a statement and bring my look together. I also chose cool cuts, shapes, or prints to give a look as well. Always little effort and never overdone.”
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.
Select images by @gurber78