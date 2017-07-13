Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Pamzy from Tampa

Today’s Bombshell just might have you do a double take. Behold, Pamzy from Tampa, Florida.

She writes, “My style is how I express myself. I dress unapologetically and I like to combine masculine and feminine, formal and casual, things that aren’t normally thought to go together.”

“Sometimes I design outfits and pieces; half the things I wear, I custom made for myself.”

More pics below:

Thanks Pamzy! I’m just might have to pick up a few of your designs soon! It’s very unique indeed!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @thegirlyoudidntnotice.

What do you think?

