Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Olivia from London

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell is servin’ with lots of edgy looks. Behold Olivia from London, UK.

She writes, “I am a fashion stylist and style blogger from London, U.K. I believe I have a simple minimalist style.”

“However, my outfits do depend on my mood or even my hairstyle. I’ve had short hair for more than 5 years. It gives me the confidence to try different ways of dressing.”

“I love standing out and being different from the crowd. It’s all about having fun and expressing yourself.”

“You can check out my Instagram page (@olivianatalie) or website (oliviaakot.com) for my outfit ideas and inspiration.”

Check out more stylish looks below:

Bomb! Your style exudes effortlessly chic vibes. Love it!

What do you think?

