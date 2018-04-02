Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Olivia from Grand Cayman

Happy Monday!

We are kicking off the week with today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day known as Olivia from Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

She writes, “My style is a mix of classy, trendy, traditional, island-chic and just simply me. I don’t necessarily subscribe to trends but stay true to what suits me, my body type and what represents who I am as an individual. Coming from an island, colour and flair is a given so my wardrobe is a healthy mix of vibrant colours, prints, patterns, and texture.”

View more looks of her style below!

Hot! Love your wardrobe collection!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @shadesnstyles.

What do you think?

What do you think of Olivia from Grand Cayman?

 
