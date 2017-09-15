Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Norma from Manchester

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is Norma from Manchester, London.

She writes, “I would describe my style as being trendy, quirky, chic, modest, bold and feminine.”

“My philosophy is: “It’s not about what size you wear. It’s about how you wear your size”. I always aspire to being the best version of myself. I am a curvy woman and I try to wear what suits me and brings out my best features.”

“I am also an accessory addict – mainly because they will always fit me irrespective of what I weigh! Accessories are my constant! I enjoy dressing up as this gives me confidence to face the day.”

“I am enjoying how the fashion industry has finally embraced the plus-sized woman and has made fashion exciting – instead of the drab clothing that has previously been available. We are living in an era where people accept each other’s differences and where we look beyond one’s weight.”

“My mother heavily influences my style and has always been a fashion forward lady who is not afraid to try out new trends. I guess I have picked up these traits from her the most.”

“I mainly shop from the high street and love good bargains! I will buy from anywhere as long as it is within my budget and actually suits me.”

