Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nneke from ATL

Today’s Bombshell is Nneke from Atlanta.
She writes, “I wouldn’t necessarily say I have a particular “style”. I am an illustrator and see art in everything I do.
“I like to create moods with my outfits and can sometimes be all over the place. I can be dainty, super chic, or a little rough around the edges lol.”
Stunning! I adore the way you mix patterns and prints within your looks!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram _nehkah.
