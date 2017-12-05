Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nichelle from Brooklyn

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Bombshell is Nichelle from Brooklyn, NY.

She writes, “I would describe my style as being extremely minimalistic with a sexy flare, leaving me to feel comfortable but confident.”

View more looks below:


Ok, we see you! Love your pants!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @melaninbanc

What do you think?

 

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

