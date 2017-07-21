Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Natasha from NY

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is Natasha from NY, who currently resides in LA.

She writes, “I consider my style to be experimental and edgy. I’m all for the risk (trend or no trend). Style is who we are as individuals-it has no boundaries; it should all be accepted.”

“My style is mostly influenced by culture movements- whether it be street culture, celebrity culture, or pop culture. Recognizing cultural movements, helps me better understand the direction fashion will move. I then incorporate this into my current lifestyle. My face is usually buried into every possible fashion magazine. I visually put elements together in my head; pieces that will support the upcoming occasion.”

“I am an overall broad shopper. I love supporting small e-commerce fashion businesses and start up fashion designers. However, some of my favs include- Zara, Mango, Aritzia, The Outnet, and Yoox.”

Thanks Natasha! Love how you style your shoes and pants with your looks!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @style_me_natasha.

