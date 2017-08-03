Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Naomi from Somerville

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is Naomi from Somerville, Massachusetts.

She writes, “I can describe my style as casual, classy and elegant chic. I love a simple buttoned down shirt with a pair of high heels to start my day and end the night with a nice all black Bardot dress. To me the simple the better and the more elegant you look as a lady. Nothing like a woman walking down the street with style and grace.”

“I am inspired by the 1930s fashion era because of the Bardot dresses, pinned curls, high waisted pants and silky slip dress. This era showed an effortless statement but Elegant. I love to shop at Zara, H&M and Online Boutiques.”

“I always say be confident in yourself to wear whatever YOU feel comfortable to express who YOU are because this is what makes you UNIQUE. It is okay to be different and you allow yourself to make a statement in you our way.”

Flawless Naomie! So simple, yet so chic.

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @naomieraymond

What do you think?

