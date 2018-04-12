Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nadra from the Bay Area

Happy Friday Eve!

As we gear up for Cocktails and Conversations with Claire in San Francisco on April 28th, we are featuring bomb style from the Bay Area. Make sure to snag a ticket before they’re sold out!

Get a load of today’s Bombshell of the Day, Nadra from the Bay Area who currently resides in LA.

She writes, “I would describe my daily style as simple and retro. I like mixing retro pieces with newer styles to give a fresh feel!”

View more looks below:

Werk! Love your style!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @nadra.w

What do you think?

