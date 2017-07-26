Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Naballah from Trinidad and Tobago

Today’s Bombshell is bold in mysterious ways. Behold, Naballah from Trinidad and Tobago.

She writes, “Not everyday I feel like wearing sky-high heels, flowing skirts or dresses. There are days I want to unleash my inner tomboy and rock menswear; sneakers, pants etc.”

“I like dressing casual with a cool menswear twist to my outfits at times. I absolutely adore hats, especially snap backs, baggy clothes and overalls so those are my go tos for tomboy styling.”

“I love clothing that are about purpose but they also have to be fun to wear. Im an adventurous dresser so it’s easy for me to channel my rebellious, confident, firece and sexy side.”

View more pics below:

Thanks Naballah! I absolutely adore your flirty tomboyish looks. Unleash it!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @naballahchi.

What do you think?

What do you think of Naballah from Trinidad and Tobago? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME HMMMS… NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.