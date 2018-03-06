Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mouna from New York

Happy Tuesday!

 

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Mouna from New York.

She writes, “I would describe my style as versatile, trend-driven while being classy.”

 

View more looks below:

It’s hard to choose just one…I love them all! So classy and effortless!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @mamoun_d.

What do you think?

What do you think of Mouna from NY?

 
