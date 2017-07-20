Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Melissa from Nashville

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is a lifestyle blogger @fabglance. Behold, Melissa from Nashville, Tennessee.

She writes, “I’d describe my style as ‘Colorful Classic’ I always keep with a couple simple, yet interesting pieces.”

“Being plus-size I love to showcase looks that help my readers/fans feel courageous & confident!”

Scroll down for more pics!

I adore your chic and edgy style Melissa! Don’t even stop being you!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram, Facebook , or blog fabglance.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Melissa from Nashville? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME HMMMS… NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.