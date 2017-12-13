Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Marshea from Newark, NJ

Happy Hump Day!
Today’s Bombshell is Marshea from Newark, New Jersey
She writes, “My style is casual chic. I like to keep it simple and sweet with a splash of sexy.
“I love riding the wave of the latest fashion trends and putting my own twist to it. I could dress my look all the way up or I could dress it all the way down. It’s all in the details!”
View more looks below:
Such darling looks! Love your ensembles!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @marsheachanel.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.