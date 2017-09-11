Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Margaret from London

Happy Monday!

This week we will be featuring London Bombshells and Bombers of the Day to help kick off Cocktails With Claire London Edition. Purchase tickets here.

Today’s Bombshell is Margaret from London.

She did not leave a style description, but check out all of her stylish looks below!

You better werk! Love your chic and casual blended looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @magsinstyle.

What do you think?

What do you think of Margaret from London?

 
Charise W

