Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lucy From Uganda

Today’s stylish Bombshell is Lucy Bunyenyezi from Uganda, who currently resides in New York.

She writes, “I’m an actress and fashion enthusiast currently living in New York City. I don’t discriminate with where I shop…if I like it I’ll rock it and couldn’t care less about how much it cost. There’s a lot of materialism and pressure associated with fashion regarding “where it’s from..” and I often tell everyone that fashion is all about expressing yourself so whether it cost 1 dollar and YOU like it…nothing else matters.”

“I’m a story teller and I’m passionate and committed to cultivating a contemporary African narrative through film for the global audience to appreciate. I see a lot of parallels to this in my fashion sense. Some days I want to be draped in an African fabric strolling through soho and observe the reception of a culture blending into such a westernized, vibrant fashion district of New York City.”

“I love meeting new people, contributing to female empowerment and teaming up with anyone pro creativity to sprinkle some sparkle in this world.”

Wow, Lucy! I’m feeling your style! You are something else!

To learn more about Lucy visit her on Instagram, @lucy_smize and YouTube, Lucy Bunyenyezi.

What do you think about Lucy from Uganda?!

