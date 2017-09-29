Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Laurence from Paris

Today’s Bombshell is from Laurence from Paris.

She writes, “Passionnée de mode depuis toujours grâce à ma mère, ayant une réelle identité mode un style bien à moi et toujours en sneakers.

“Je suis une entrepreneuse, ayant un style travaillé, féminine, street mais classe avec cette touche bien à moi. Je serais ravie d’avoir une collaboration avec vous lors de votre séjours sur Paris.”

“Je partage depuis 5ans mon style sur Instagram mon @hybiscus… Suite à beaucoup d’encouragements de mes proches et amies, depuis peu je me lance dans le monde des instagrameuse “blogueuse” sur Instagram avec un jeûne compte @style.by.lau, et bientôt mon blog seras opérationnel où je partagerais ma vision de la mode, mes bon plans mode, etc…”

View more looks below:

So stylish! Love all of your layered looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram

What do you think?

 

What do you think of Laurence from Paris?

 
