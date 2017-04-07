Fashion Bombshell of the Day: LaTanfernee from Memphis

We haven’t received a ton of Bombshells of San Francisco! So today we’re featuring LaTanfernee from Memphis:
She says, “I feel like my style is a mix of high and low.”
” I love mixing higher end clothing with more affordable pieces.”
” Classy and feminine, with an urban Tom Boy twist.”
Hot! You making me miss Paris. You look amazing.
See more on IG @tanfernee.
