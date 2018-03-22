Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Krystin from the DMV

Happy Friday Eve!

We are on the lookout for the hottest Bombshells and Bombers, as we gear up for Conversations with Claire DMV on Sunday, March 25th! Make sure to purchase a ticket before they’re sold out!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is this chic mama’ named Krystin who is from the DMV.

We are feelin’ Krystin’s style because not only is she an entrepreneur, mother, and blogger, she is a 24/7 fashion slayer who is bold, vibrant and sophisticated with her looks.

View more looks below:

Love your ensembles and confidence within. Keep slayin’!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @krystinhargrove or website beloudbeyou.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Krystin from the DMV HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.