Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kimani From New Orleans

Today’s Bombshell is Kimani from New Orleans, LA.

She writes, “I’m on this mission in my life where I’m living out my passion, and if you know me than you know it’s fashion.”

“The joy of dressing up or down everyday helps me express who I really am.”

“My style is different everyday, it’s all about how I’m feeling that day.”

Thanks Kimani! Your style is on point!

To learn more about Kimani check her out on Instagram @_kimanilashae.

What do you think of Kimani from New Orleans?

