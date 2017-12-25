Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kenya from Brooklyn

Merry Christmas!
Today’s Bombshell is Kenya from Brooklyn, NY?
She writes, “I think I would like to describe my style as eclectic. I personally don’t like to put on a title on it to box myself in because most times I just go with the flow of wherever my mind takes me to put on.”
“A second description would be reasonable. I stay within a certain range to be of inspiration for those who can’t necessarily afford high end.”
View more looks below:
Love it! So chic!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @ladykay2425 .
What do you think?
