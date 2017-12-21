Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kelson from Atlanta

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is Kelson from Atlanta who currently resides in New York City.

She writes, “My style is a mixture between classy chic and urban street.”

“Some days I feel the need to “dress it up “ by wearing a dress and a nice pair of heels and most days I feel the need to throw on a hoodie and my fave pair of Dr. Martens.”

“I determine my own style as a go with the flow vibe. Whatever I’m feeling that day will reflect in my wardrobe.”

View more looks below:

Great style! You look amazing in fur!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @iamkelsonamir.

What do you think?

