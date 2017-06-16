Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Keira From NY

Happy Friday loves!

Today’s Bombshell is, Keira Vaughan from New York.



She writes, “I like to call my style sexy sophistication.”

“I like to show off class but throw some sexy in along the way!”

Enough said! Thank you Keira! Your style is truly bliss!

Learn more about Keira on Instagram @zayna_amor.

What do you think of Keira from New York?

