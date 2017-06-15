Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Juliet From LA

Happy Friday Eve!

Bringing the heat from sunny L.A. is today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day, Juliet!

She writes, “I’ve been a big fan of your website and Instagram for years now. Love all the slayage on the daily!” “Here’s a lil about me: I’m Juliet Turley. I live in Los Angeles and write a Fashion & Lifestyle blog called Juliet’s Joie De Vivre all about enjoying life through fashion, beauty and wellness.”

“My style is very colorful, bold and fun-loving. I live for bright prints that just pop with a bit of a care-free Californian vibe to it.”

“I am obsessed with Mara Hoffman and DVF. They’re hands down my favorite designers to shop with their bold colors, fun prints and eye catching designs.”

“I shop anywhere and everywhere from ASOS, Shopbop, Revolve to Saks.”

“Just signed a deal with Ralph Lauren and Macys so look out for that in the next few weeks. I’ll be posting some summer 2017 looks.”

More pics here:

Amazing Juliet! Keep it up! Your style is fun and flirty! Love it!

What do you think of Juliet from LA?

