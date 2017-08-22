Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jueville from Houston

Today’s Bombshell is killin’ it softly with her style. Behold Jueville from Houston, Texas.

She writes, “ I believe fashion is what you make. If you wear it, rock it with everything in you. Always exude class, style and grace.”

“There’s no particular person or thing when it comes to my style. I feel style is an expression of yourself and a way to show uniqueness . How I’m feeling, determines what I wear most of the time.”

“I shop everywhere! Zara, Neimans, Forever 21, Asos just to name a few.”

View more looks below:

Thanks Jueville! Your looks are soft and edgy, love it! Btw, floral looks good on you!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @adifferentyou.

What do you think?

