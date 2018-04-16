Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jen from San Francisco

Happy Monday!

We are kicking off the week with this Bombshell of the day, known as Jen from San Francisco.

When this Bombshell isn’t curating and redefining vintage designs by OZMA, she is slayin’ her modern style throughout the streets of San Francisco. Her wardrobe is clean, minimal yet she knows how to turn it up a notch to keep her looks edgy and eclectic!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @windowofimagination.

