Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jamilah from Harlem

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Jamilah from Harlem, NYC.

She writes, “My style is best described as a tomboy but still in a very girly form TOMGIRL.”

“My style is inspired by some of Harlem’s finest. Harlem taught me how to dress.”

”Some days I feel inspired by dapper dan some days I feel real inspired by the diplomats and when I’m feeling girly and stylish I get super inspo from kelis to June Ambrose. Style should be expressive and every time I’m heading out my mood is always reflected by my outfit and hair.”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @jamilahg.

