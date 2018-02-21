Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Isabel from Washington, D.C.

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Isabel from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “My daily style is instinctual to how I am feeling. I like to stick with solid colors paired with statement pieces -such as a pair of shoes or a purse to complete my look.”

View more looks below:

You have such a cool and chic swag about you, Isabel! Love it!

Learn more about our Bombshell on Instagram @isabellaurent.