Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Geneva from D.C.

Today’s Bombshell is Geneva from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “I am a DC native fashion bomb lover. I have been following the brand for over 4 years now.”

“I am a wardrobe stylist and brand owner of Cozy Closet.”

“I would describe my style eccentric and cozy; because I dressed based off mood and comfort. I can go girly chic, to minimal and edgy.”

Fabulous Geneva! Love your edgy Bohemian looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @czycloset or website cozycloset.us.

