Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Geneva from D.C.

Happy Labor Day!

 

Today’s Bombshell is Geneva from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “I am a DC native fashion bomb lover. I have been following the brand for over 4 years now.”

 “I am a wardrobe stylist and brand owner of Cozy Closet.”

“I would describe my style eccentric and cozy; because I dressed based off mood and comfort. I can go girly chic, to minimal and edgy.”

View more looks below:

Fabulous Geneva! Love your edgy Bohemian looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @czycloset  or website cozycloset.us.

What do you think?

 

 

 

What do you think of Geneva from D.C.?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

Wait! There's More!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Christina from Toronto Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Whitney from Atlanta Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yamiko from South Africa Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Shara from the UK Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mandi from Chicago

  • Instagram

    • Shares