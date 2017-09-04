Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Geneva from D.C.

Happy Labor Day!
Today’s Bombshell is Geneva from Washington, D.C.
She writes, “I am a DC native fashion bomb lover. I have been following the brand for over 4 years now.”
“I am a wardrobe stylist and brand owner of Cozy Closet.”
“I would describe my style eccentric and cozy; because I dressed based off mood and comfort. I can go girly chic, to minimal and edgy.”
View more looks below:
Fabulous Geneva! Love your edgy Bohemian looks!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @czycloset or website cozycloset.us.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.