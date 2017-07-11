Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Felecia from Maryland

Today’s Bombshell is Felecia from Lanham, Maryland.

She writes, “My style is modern chic with a trendy edge. I more so dress how I feel. That’s what I love about fashion, it’s all about self expression.”

“I just love feeling comfortable and confident in whatever I wear.”

“I have been blogging for 6 months and part of my research has been discovering new brands or boutiques. It has really been an amazing and enlightening experience.”

Love it! So much class and sophistication! I really like your sets from your wardrobe too!

To find out more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @felecia_monique and blog feleciamonique.com.

