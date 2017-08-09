Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ese from London

Happy Hump Day!
Today’s Bombshell is Ese from London.
She writes, “Firstly, I would LOVE to express how much I LOVE looking at your Instagram page. It is so amazing and THE perfect inspiration! It keeps me updated with the latest celebrity style trends as well as the latest in the luxury world of fashion.”
“My name is Ese aka @ebonyraeford from London, UK! I am literally obsessed with fashion and the many ways it can be used to express feelings, personality traits current favs etc.”
“The style shots I have included illustrate some of my current obsessions and also some of my personality traits. This suit from H&M illustrates my obsession with suits and also my Tom boy nature.”
“The second style shot illustrates my cute and sexy side! It is rarely seen but I love surprising people with it from time to time.”
What do you think?
