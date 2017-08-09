Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ese from London

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Bombshell is Ese from London.

She writes, “Firstly, I would LOVE to express how much I LOVE looking at your Instagram page. It is so amazing and THE perfect inspiration! It keeps me updated with the latest celebrity style trends as well as the latest in the luxury world of fashion.”

“My name is Ese aka @ebonyraeford from London, UK! I am literally obsessed with fashion and the many ways it can be used to express feelings, personality traits current favs etc.”

“The style shots I have included illustrate some of my current obsessions and also some of my personality traits. This suit from H&M illustrates my obsession with suits and also my Tom boy nature.”

“Suit: H&M”

“Shoes: Adidas”

“The second style shot illustrates my cute and sexy side! It is rarely seen but I love surprising people with it from time to time.”

“Blouse: Mango”

“Skirt: Topshop”

“Shoes: New Look”

“I am very obsessed with oversized shirts. This third style shot illustrates my weird side and my quite interesting taste in style.” “Shirt: Marks & Spencer” “Skirt: Zara” “Shoes: Public Desire”

“This fourth look presents my everyday lazy casual style and also my laid back personality.” “Shirt: Mango” “Jeans: Topshop” “Shoes: Vans”

“Lastly, this look presents one of many obsessions, knitwear dresses. They are perfect for chilled days that need a bit of effort.” “Dress: Asos” “Shoes: Vans”

So much melanin in these pics I can’t take it! I’m feelin’ the way you blend your ensembles, and love the versatility within your looks!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @ebonyraeford

What do you think?

