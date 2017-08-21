Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Emily from Canada

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Emily from Ontario, Canada.

She writes, “My style is always representation of how I’m feeling that day, so it’s just as ecclectic and complex as I am, varying daily from athleisure working girl to afrochic and anything in between.”

“I appreciate a custom pair of Nikes just as much as a pair of stilettos. I get inspiration from the energy of the spaces I’m in and the positivity of the people I’m with.”

View more pics below:

Keepn’ it classy! Love your chic and bold pieces!

Learn more about Emily on Instagram @emtamonthegram or blog tamfoandkamali.com.

What do you think?

