Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Diane from Paris

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is full of fashion inspiration. Behold, Diane from France, Paris.

She writes, “I really love your website and Instagram which is a really daily inspiration.”

“I will describe my style as versatile, I love to told myself that I am a chameleon.”

“I dress myself in function on my mood. It can be classy or street or ultra feminine. Actually my daily vibes is 90’s style outfit like street sexy cool.”

View more pics here:

Wow, Diane! So much volume! Love it!

To find about more on this Bombshell visit her Instagram @dikayvibes and website dianekclassyurban.com

What do you think?

