Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Desirée from D.C.

Happy Friday!

It’s almost time for Cocktails and Conversations with Claire DMV on Sunday, March 25th! Make sure to purchase a ticket before they’re sold out!

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Desirée who was born in Sierra Leon who lives in Washington, D.C.

We are feelin’ this Bombshell’s style because she exudes Black Girl Magic. The way she moves, Desiree Venn Frederic is her own brand who wears it well– hence through her chic, sleek and multidimensional looks. You go girl!

View more looks below:

Love this! So many creative vibes within your looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @xodvf or website xodvf.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Desirée from Washington, D.C.? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.