Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Deidra from Pennsylvania

Today’s Bombshell is Deidra from Yardley, Pennsylvania
She writes, “My name is Deidra and I love fashion bomb daily! I’m a personal shopper/personal stylist and I hope to be able to be featured! Love you guys!”
“My style is literally how I feel at the moment, I can sometimes go for a edgy, funky look, to boho chic to tom boy chic. I often mix prints and trends with more staple pieces.”
“Depending on how my vibe or hair is at the time I just go with the flow! I rarely pick out my outfits before hand, it’s what flows with my mood.”
View more pics below:
Thanks Deidra. The way you style your prints is everything! Your shoe game is on point too!
To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @dionnastyle.
What do you think?
