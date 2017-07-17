Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Deidra from Pennsylvania

Today’s Bombshell is Deidra from Yardley, Pennsylvania

She writes, “My name is Deidra and I love fashion bomb daily! I’m a personal shopper/personal stylist and I hope to be able to be featured! Love you guys!”

“My style is literally how I feel at the moment, I can sometimes go for a edgy, funky look, to boho chic to tom boy chic. I often mix prints and trends with more staple pieces.”

“Depending on how my vibe or hair is at the time I just go with the flow! I rarely pick out my outfits before hand, it’s what flows with my mood.”

Thanks Deidra. The way you style your prints is everything! Your shoe game is on point too!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @dionnastyle.

