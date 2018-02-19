Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cynthia from London

Happy Monday!
Since we’re in the midst of London Fashion Week, why not feature a Bomb Fashionista from London?!
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Cynthia from London, UK.
She writes, “I mostly dress based on how I feel as it’s an expression of who I am. I also like to try new styles and add a quirky-chic twist to simple pieces. Varying my looks from day-to-day helps to keep my wardrobe exciting because boring isn’t my style.”
So ’70s chic! I’m loving your prints and top selections!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @__thebamb or website www.thebamb.com.
