Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Christina from Bridgeport

Today’s Bombshell is Christina from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

She writes, “I am in love with fashion. I am in love with how clothes fall on the person wearing them.

“I describe my style as very complex and versatile. Some days I feel like being girly and I will doll up. Some days I feel like being a tomboy and I throw on a mens extra small graphic tee with a pair of joggers.”

“I love finding new looks all of the time. Before I go to bed, my outfit is planned for the following day.”

Love your chic style! Timeless!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @tinaqueen_15.

