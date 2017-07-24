Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Charm from Compton

Happy Monday!
Today’s Bombshell is Kendrick Lamar’s dancer/choreographer, who is currently on his ‘DAMN’ tour. Behold, Charm from Compton.
She writes, “I would best describe my style as that of a “good girl with a hood playlist.””
“I’m all about being comfortable with street style, but adding a touch of luxury.”
“To me, it’s not always about dressing in designer from head to toe, but meshing those pieces with everyday affordable brands.”
See more pics below:
To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @charmladonna .
What do you think?
