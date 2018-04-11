Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Chantelle from San Francisco

Happy Hump Day!

As we gear up for Cocktails and Conversations with Claire in San Francisco on April 28th, we are featuring bomb style from the Bay Area. Make sure to snag a ticket before they’re sold out!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Chantelle from San Francisco.

This Bombshell’s style includes a chic mix of sophisticated and edgy looks. Love the sassy business vibes within your looks. Slay, queen!

View more looks below:

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @lovechauntie.

What do you think?

