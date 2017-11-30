Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cari from Atlanta

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell got this in the bag. Behold, Cari from Atlanta.

She writes, “As an Atlanta native Wardrobe Stylist, Lifestyle Influencer and the Creative Visionary behind @layllahstyle, my style is what I would consider simply chic. I have always been drawn to classic pieces, clean lines and neutral tones.

“My less is more aesthetic focuses on staple closet pieces to inspire women to create easy minimalist looks without comprising style!”

Speechless! Your style is the epitome of timelessness! Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @layllahstyle.

