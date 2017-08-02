Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Candace from Columbus, Ohio

Happy hump day!

Today’s Bombshell is a breath of fresh air. Behold, Candace from Columbus, Ohio.

She writes, “As a stylist and style influencer, my goal is to make style the affordable accessory in every woman’s life. I want to help her discover her own timeless style.”

“It’s classically edgy. Lots of neutrals and muted pastels with random pops of (LOUD) color. I emphasize streamlining high fashion with accessible, well-made brands that are affordable, classic, and moldable.”

View more pics of Candace below:

Thanks Candace! Your style is calm and elegant, but you like to have fun with it!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @candacemread.

What do you think?

What do you think of Candace from Columbus, Ohio? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME HMMMS… NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.