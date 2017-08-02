Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Candace from Columbus, Ohio

Happy hump day!
Today’s Bombshell is a breath of fresh air. Behold, Candace from Columbus, Ohio.
She writes, “As a stylist and style influencer, my goal is to make style the affordable accessory in every woman’s life. I want to help her discover her own timeless style.”
“It’s classically edgy. Lots of neutrals and muted pastels with random pops of (LOUD) color. I emphasize streamlining high fashion with accessible, well-made brands that are affordable, classic, and moldable.”
View more pics of Candace below:
Thanks Candace! Your style is calm and elegant, but you like to have fun with it!
To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @candacemread.
What do you think?
