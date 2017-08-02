Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Candace from Columbus, Ohio

Happy hump day!

 

Today’s Bombshell is a breath of fresh air. Behold, Candace from Columbus, Ohio.

She writes, “As a stylist and style influencer, my goal is to make style the affordable accessory in every woman’s life. I want to help her discover her own timeless style.”

“It’s classically edgy. Lots of neutrals and muted pastels with random pops of (LOUD) color. I emphasize streamlining high fashion with accessible, well-made brands that are affordable, classic, and moldable.”

View more pics of Candace below:

Thanks Candace! Your style is calm and elegant, but you like to have fun with it!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @candacemread.

 

What do you think?

 

What do you think of Candace from Columbus, Ohio?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

Wait! There's More!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Chastity from Atlanta Bomb Product of the Day: Fashion Bomb Daily’s Bombshell T-Shirt Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tameika from Philadelphia Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ashley From Owings Mills Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Victoria from Orange County

  • Instagram

    • Shares