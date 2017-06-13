Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brittany From Washington, D.C.

Today’s Bombshell is full of life! Meet Brittany Garth from the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C.

She writes, “I adore your site and Instagram account. My name is Brittany and my style is conservative chic.”

“I would consider my style “conservative chic” because I LOVE solid colors with tailored lines that have a flare of trendiness!”

“I love to shop at Zara, Intermix and The Misha Collection!”

“My hobbies consist of building my brand and traveling around the world as much as I can. I own a business as a motivational speaker and Life Coach to women, so anytime I get to empower another women nationally or in another country I’m happy! My future career goal is to transition my online coaching school into a brick and mortar location in London, Ghana and Atlanta, GA by 2019.”

More pics here:

Yes, Brittany! I’m feeling your chic style!

To learn more about Brittany visit her Instagram LifeCoachBrittany

What do you think of Brittany from Washington, D.C.?