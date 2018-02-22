Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brittany from Alabama

Happy Friday Eve!
Today’s Bombshell is Brittany from Huntsville, Alabama.
Brittany didn’t leave a style description, but we are so feelin’ these sassy street style looks she’s rockin’!
View more looks below!
Hot! Very sporty chic!
Learn more about Today’s Bombshell on Instagram @_copyrighted
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.