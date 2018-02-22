Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brittany from Alabama

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is Brittany from Huntsville, Alabama.

Brittany didn’t leave a style description, but we are so feelin’ these sassy street style looks she’s rockin’!

View more looks below!

Hot! Very sporty chic!

Learn more about Today’s Bombshell on Instagram @_copyrighted

