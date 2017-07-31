Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Briana from Chicago

We are starting off Monday right with today’s Bombshell. Behold, Briana from Chicago.

She writes, “Plus and fashion is one thing, plus and blogging is another but I, B.Renee….. I consider myself plus and an influencer.”

“Growing up I’ve always been inspired by television shows that had me completely hypnotized, specifically The Nanny, Martin and TRL. One thing all of these shows had in common were their raw sense of humor which always reflected their raw sense of style. Hence forth I make them accountable for my bold, fearless and edgy style. Being B.Renee came with knowing that “Being average was never on the menu.”-B.Renee.

“I pride myself on letting my style speak for itself as soon as I walk in a room. B. Renee is all about making statements and doing it well. To play with simplicity, “I just can’t go out like that! “ –B.Renee.

“Growing up plus and financially restricted it was the perfect combo towards my creative and bold style. Today, I can honestly say that I appreciate platforms such as Claire Sulmers creator of Fashion Bomb Daily for creating a space where we ALL can be an inspiration no matter the budget or size!”

View more pics below:

Love all of your looks Briana! You have such a chic, rock star edge!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @B_renee247.

What do you think?

What do you think of Briana from Chicago HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.